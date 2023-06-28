Kanwar Yatra: Large number of devotees reach Gangotri and Gomukh to collect Ganga water for 'Jalabhishek' of Lord Shiva

Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) [India], June 28 : Even before the commencement of the Kanwar Yatra on July 4, a large number of Kanwariyas (devotees) have already reached Gangotri and Gomukh to take holy water from the Ganga river for 'Jalabhishek' of Lord Shiva.

Uttarkashi Police is conducting a thorough security check of the Kanwariyas at various places before sending them forward.

According to the Uttarkashi district administration, in the last four days, about one thousand Shiva devotees have returned from Gangotri and Gomukh after collecting Gangajaal. Shiva devotees will offer water to Lord Shiva on July 15, the Shivratri of Sawan month.

During the Kanwar Yatra, a green corridor will be made for the kanwariyas from Haridwar City to Gurukul Narsan, adjacent to the border of Uttar Pradesh, said Haridwar district authorities.

Apart from the Kanwar track, one side of the highway will be reserved for Kanwar passengers.

"A two-lane side of the highway from Haridwar to Gurukul Narasan will be reserved for kanwariyas so that there is no problem in carrying water for the kanwariyas during the last days of the Kanwar Yatra," Haridwar District Magistrate Dheeraj Singh Garbiyal told ANI.

Garhwal Commissioner Sushil Kumar on Saturday said that it is recommended that Kanwar Yatris carry their government-issued ID card with them during the Kanwar Yatra 2023.

He further emphasized that the 'kanwariyas' are requested to make smaller 'kanwars' to avoid accidents.

"Kanwariyas are requested not to make 'kanwars' higher than 12 feet to avoid accidents and not cause noise pollution. This time, the police will pay special attention to those who ride motorcycles without silencers", the commissioner added.

The 'Kanwar Yatra' is an annual pilgrimage for Lord Shiva's devotees. The Kanwariyas visit places like Haridwar, Gaumukh and Gangotri in Uttarakhand and Sultanganj in Bihar to fetch the holy water of River Ganga and then worship the God with the same water.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor