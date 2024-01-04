Karanpur Assembly By-Election 2024: 249 Polling Stations To Go for Polls Tomorrow

Voters in Rajasthan's Karanpur assembly constituency head to the polls tomorrow, January 5, 2024, in a by-election carrying high stakes. This first major electoral test for newly sworn-in Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma is being closely watched as a barometer of both BJP's incumbency advantage and Congress's fightback potential.

The seat was vacant following the death of Congress candidate Gurmeet Singh Kunnar, prompting postponement of the vote originally scheduled for November 25, 2023. Now, 12 candidates are vying for the seat, amplifying the competitive atmosphere. The ruling BJP faces controversy over its candidate, former minister Surendrapal Singh. His recent induction into the state Cabinet just days before the election has drawn accusations from the Congress of violating the election code of conduct, raising concerns about undue influence on voters.

Around 2,40,826 voters are eligible to cast their ballots at 249 polling stations across the constituency. Polling will be held from 7 am to 6 pm on January 5th. To ensure a free and fair election, authorities have deployed 24 sector officers and two area magistrates. Extensive seizures of cash, liquor, and narcotics exceeding Rs 10.03 crore since October 9, 2023, highlight efforts to curb potential illegal activities.