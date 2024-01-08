Karanpur by Election Result 2024: Congress Candidate Rupinder Singh Koonar Leading in Assembly Seat

In the ongoing counting of votes for the Karanpur assembly seat in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar district, Congress candidate Rupinder Singh Koonar has established a lead of more than 630 votes against his BJP rival. After three rounds of counting, Koonar secured 14,946 votes, while BJP candidate Surendra Pal Singh garnered 14,316 votes, as per the Chief Electoral Office. The counting process, which commenced with the tallying of postal ballots at 8 am, and votes cast on EVMs at 8:30 am, is currently unfolding with a closely watched race.

Counting is underway at 17 counters at the Dr. Bheemrao Ambedkar Government College, Sriganganagar. Voting was held on January 5. The election for this seat was postponed due to the death of the Congress candidate and the then MLA Gurmeet Singh Koonar. The Congress has fielded Koonar's son, Rupinder Singh, from the seat.

Surendra Pal Singh, the BJP candidate currently contesting in the Karanpur assembly seat in Rajasthan, has previously been inducted into the Rajasthan ministry following the BJP's victory in the assembly polls. The BJP secured 115 seats out of the 199 where elections were conducted. As per regulations, Singh has a six-month window to secure election to the assembly after assuming office as a minister.