Karauli clashes: Suspects identified, police say situation under control

The police have identified some suspects in connection with the clashes in Rajasthan's Karauli.

SS Indoliya, Superintendent of Police (SP), Karauli said that the situation is under control in the district where 30-35 people including six cops were injured in the Saturday incident.

"As many as 30-35 people were injured on Saturday. The overall situation is under control. Few suspected persons were identified. A case will be registered in this incident for a thorough probe," the SP

"Six police personnel also received injuries and a survey is being conducted to access losses," he said.

Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) was imposed in the Karauli district of Rajasthan on Saturday and the internet was shut down after stones were pelted during a religious procession that day. Section 144 was imposed in Karauli from 6:30 pm on April 2 till 12 am on April 4.

"Section 144 has been imposed in Karauli from 6:30 pm, April 2, till 12 am on April 4, in connection with a case of stone-pelting at a 'Shobha Yatra' (bike rally) in the city. Internet services have also been shut in the area on April 2 and 3 (till midnight)," said Karauli DM Rajendra Singh Shekhawat.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Sunday that strict action will be taken against the perpetrators of the Karauli violence irrespective of their community so that everyone gets a message that only the rule of law will prevail in Rajasthan.

( With inputs from ANI )

