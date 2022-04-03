Karauli violence: Attack on people celebrating Indian new year matter of concern, says Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

Condemning the stone-pelting incident in Rajasthan's Karauli, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Sunday called it a "matter of concern" saying that the state government is working on the policy of appeasement, and it has become unsuccessful in maintaining the law and order situation here.

An incident of stone-pelting took place during the Shobha Yatra on the occasion of Nav Samvatsar in Rajasthan's Karauli yesterday.

"If people are being attacked here for celebrating the Indian New Year in India, then it is a matter of concern. This matter should be investigated and the culprits should be punished," the minister said.

He also said, "The way Rajasthan government is working on the policy of appeasement and has become unsuccessful in maintaining law and order situation in the state, it has failed in every aspect here."

Shekhawat said that the peaceful areas of Rajasthan are now suffering from nuisance, crime, and atrocities against women.

"The silent parts of Rajasthan are now suffering from nuisance, crime and atrocities against women. Criminals have become fearless in the state. State Police has also fallen under the political ideology. They have forgotten the difference between right and wrong," he added.

Many people were injured in the incident, of which 27 were treated and sent home, 10 are undergoing treatment in the hospital and 3 seriously injured were referred to Jaipur. The injured were admitted to the District General Hospital. Among the injured people four were police officers.

The Chief Minister said that he has directed the police to identify the anti-social elements.

Section 144 was imposed following stone-pelting at a 'Shobha Yatra' in Rajasthan's Karauli.

Meanwhile, the former chief minister of Rajasthan Vasundhara Raje also condemned the incident and said that the incident could have been avoided if the administration had been vigilant. She demanded strict action against the culprits.

( With inputs from ANI )

