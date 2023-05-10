Karnataka Assembly Elections: CM Basavaraj Bommai casts his vote, says, he will win in record margin

The polling to elect the 16th Karnataka legislative assembly began this morning amid tight security arrangements. The polling, which started at 7 am, will continue till 6 pm brisk voting is expected across the state, as major political parties in the state are locked in the close contest. On the day of the Karnataka Polls, Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai urged people to come out and cast their votes for “the development of the State.”

After casting his vote, the chief minister said, “I’ve voted and done my duty towards democracy. It’s a privilege to vote in my constituency. I will win by a record margin. People of Karnataka will vote for positive development and BJP will get a comfortable majority.” He also noted the success of the campaigns led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. “I am very happy with the way our party conducted the campaign and the way people have reacted. I appeal to people to come and vote for the development of Karnataka,” Bommai said while talking to the reporters here. Bommai, who is running from the Shiggaon assembly constituency, offered prayers at a Hanuman temple in Hubbali as voting continues across the State. A total number of 42,48,028 new voters have registered to cast their votes in assembly elections. As many as 5.3 crore general voters are going to cast their vote tomorrow in 58,545 polling stations in 37,777 locations. Out of which 11,71,558 are young voters and 12,15,920 are 80+ senior citizen voters.