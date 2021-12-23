Karnataka Assembly passes anti-conversion bill amid Oppn ruckus

Amid the ruckus by the Opposition, Karnataka Legislative Assembly on Thursday passed the Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill, 2021 or anti-conversion bill.

The Bill will provide for the protection of the right to freedom of religion and prohibition of unlawful conversion from one religion to another by misrepresentation, force, undue influence, coercion, allurement or by any fraudulent means. It proposes imprisonment of up to 10 years for forced religious conversion.

In the assembly, JC Madhuswamy, State Law and Parliamentary Affairs minister placed on the record that this bill was actually initiated by Siddaramaiah-led government in 2016.

Siddaramaiah further alleged that the drafted bill prepared in 2016 was completely different from what the current state government has drafted in 2021.Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai said, "We know the situation of SC and ST. They are ignored and remain vulnerable. Our intention behind bringing this bill is to protect SC, ST communities and women."

K.S. Eshwarappa, Karnataka Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister said during the discussion in the assembly, "We all are from the RSS and yes we borrowed from the RSS. RSS taught us to save this country, religion and culture. That's why we have got this bill from that culture."

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor