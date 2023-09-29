Karnataka Bandh: Section 144 imposed in Bengaluru, School and Colleges shut

In the aftermath of the recent "Bengaluru Bandh," various pro-Kannada and farmers' associations have called for a 'Karnataka Bandh' on Friday, September 29, to voice their opposition to the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu. The bandh is expected to significantly disrupt normal life in the state, particularly in the southern regions.

The Bengaluru Police have imposed Section 144 in the city until 12 AM on Saturday as a security measure. The restrictions under Section 144 will be effective from 12 AM on Friday, September 29, as stated by Police Commissioner B Dayanand.

Deputy Commissioner Dayananda K A has declared a holiday for all schools and colleges. Several CBSE and ICSE schools, initially planning mid-term examinations for Friday, have rescheduled these tests to Saturday.The opposition BJP and Janata Dal (S) have voiced their support for the bandh. In the Cauvery heartland of Mandya, activists have been protesting the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu for the past 15 days, contending that the state government has not adequately advocated Karnataka's position.