Karnataka: BJP's fact-finding teams to visit Belgaum, Mysuru today following murders of Jain monk, Yuva Brigade member

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 11 : The Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party has constituted two fact-finding teams to look into the alleged murder of a Jain monk and a Yuva Brigade member in Belgaum and Mysuru districts respectively.

As per the official statement by the party's state General Secretary Ashwath Narayan, out of two teams, one will be led by BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel consisting of 11 members, and the other with 10 members will be led by National General Secretary C T Ravi.

Both teams will be visiting today.

As per the party source, the committees will submit their reports to the Karnataka CM Siddaramiah after the ground investigation.

"The teams will also do press conference once we get fact finding team report. We will also will raise this issue and will do protest to stop such kind of violence in the state," the party source said.

A BJP fact-finding team is visiting T Narasipura Taluk in Mysuru district following the murder of 'Yuva Brigade' member Venugopal Nayak on Sunday night.

Nayak was allegedly stabbed to death at T Narasipura in Mysuru district on Sunday following a clash between two groups of youths during 'Hanuman Jayanti' celebrations.

Protests were held across Karnataka to condemn the killing of Jain monk Aacharya Kaamakumar Nandi.

On Saturday, police found the chopped body parts of the Jain monk who allegedly went missing two days ago from his ashram in Hirekodi village of the district.

The team visiting Belgaum, includes Nalin Kumar Katil, the state BJP President and MP Ashwath Narayan, Mahesh Tenginkai, state BJP General Secretary and MLA Abhay Patil, Iranna kadadi, Mangla Suresh Angadi, Anil Benake, and MB Jirali.

The second team with 10 members includes T Narasipura Taluk in Mysuru district Venugopal Nayak, C T Ravi, CN Ashwath Narayan, Prathap Sinha, N Mahesh and Preetham Gowda, Appanna, Mallikaarjuna, YV Ravishsnkar, and Mangala Somasekhar.

Notably, the police recovered body parts of the Jain monk Acharya Sri Kamakumara Nandi Maharaja of Chikkodi from a defunct borewell in a field in Chikkodi in Belgaum district on Saturday.

The murders triggered a political faceoff with the opposition BJP accusing the Congress government of appeasement politics and demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into them.

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Monday said there is no need for a CBI probe while claiming that a few arrests have been made in the case.

Union Minister Prahlad Joshi had termed the murder as "highly condemnable."

Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge on Monday said the murder of the Jain monk appears to be the "fallout of a personal feud", vowing to take strict action against criminals behind Saturday's murder.

