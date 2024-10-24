Karnataka By-Election 2024: HD Kumaraswamy’s Son Nikhil To Contest As NDA Candidate From Channapatna

Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy's son Nikhil Kumaraswamy was announced on Thursday, October 24, as the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate for the upcoming assembly by-election from Karnataka's Channapatna constituency.

Nikhil will file his nomination papers on October 25. NDA alliance partners met today at the residence of BJP veteran and former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa to discuss the candidate for assembly by-polls.

"This was not my decision or opinion. Our party workers pressurised him (to contest bypoll) and we took this decision," said JD(S) leader & Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy.

BJP leader BS Yediyurappa said, "We have announced Nikhil Kumaraswamy as NDA candidate. We are going to win all the three seats."

Channapatna Assembly NDA candidate Nikhil Kumaraswamy said that today NDA have given me an opportunity. "I have been touring Panchayati Headquarters in my constituency and that is only because Kumaraswamy ji said that we should take all the workers and leaders into confidence. I have been doing my work as a Karyakarta. But the recent political developments that have taken place...Keeping all this in mind NDA has given me an opportunity. I have a lot of confidence in the Channapatna constituency people. They will bless me," he added.