Karnataka CM Bommai, Rahul Gandhi condole demise of Group Captain Varun Singh

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday expressed profound grief over the demise of Group Captain Varun Singh, who was the lone survivor of the military chopper crash in Tamil Nadu last week, stating that the "the nation has lost a brave soldier".

Expressing his grief on Twitter, Chief Minister of Karnataka said, "Extremely saddened by the passing away of Group Captain Varun Singh. The nation has lost a brave soldier. I extend my deep condolences to his family. Om Shanti."

Group Captain Varun Singh, who was on life support in the Military Hospital at Wellington in Coonor, was later shifted to Command Hospital in Bengaluru and all efforts were being made to save his life. However, he succumbed to his injuries at the Command Hospital.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also expressed his condolences over the demise of Group Captain Varun Singh and said that this is the "sad moment" for the country.

"My heartfelt condolences to the friends and family of Group Captain Varun Singh. This is a sad moment for the country. We all are with you in this grief," Gandhi said in a tweet.

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 other defence personnel had lost their lives in the tragic chopper crash on December 8.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor