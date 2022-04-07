Karnataka CM Bommai to inaugurate 'Sanjeevini SARAS-2022' on Friday

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will inaugurate 'Sanjeevini SARAS' on Friday which aims to further create 30,000 micro-enterprises led by Self Help Group (SHG) women, said Dr CN Ashwath Narayan, Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

Addressing a press meeting regarding the 'Sanjeevini Saras' national fair of SHG women which is scheduled to be held here from April 8 to April 18, he said that the NPA of these SHG women-led enterprises is very low, which is about 0.1 per cent.

Speaking about the meal, CN Ashwath Narayan said, "CM Basavarja Bommai, will inaugurate the 'Sanjeevini Saras' on April 8 at National College Grounds, Basavanagudi at 7 pm."

"SHGs from different states functioning as part of NRLM (National Rural Livelihoods Mission) and NULM (National Urban Livelihoods Mission) will participate in the mela which will provide a platform for women entrepreneurs across the country to showcase their skills and products, and to interact with the buyers and to hone their marketing skills," he added.

More than 300 stalls that would be set up at the 'Sanjeevini SARAS' mela will display the skills, potential and hard work of women from across the country and sell the products which include handlooms, handicrafts, artefacts, heritage products, garments, and many other exclusive items.

An All India Food Court will be set up at the venue where cuisines from all over India will be served. The participants include more than 200 SHGs from Karnataka functioning under NRLM or NULM programmes and SHGs from other states.

Minister Narayan who also launched the logo of the 'Sanjeevini Saras' stated, that cultural programmes by women artists will be arranged as part of the mela during evenings.

He added the training workshops for the women participants for improving their skills will be held along with inspiration sessions by women leaders or entrepreneurs of Karnataka.

The round table discussions with corporates, buyer meets, start-up or NGO conclaves, etc will be held as side events.

The event will be free for the public, and will also showcase display and information stalls of various Government Departments and Banks.

The annual mela which is being organised by NLM with the support of the Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD) and the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development Authority (MoHUA), is a national Level exhibition cum Sales of SHG products.

Dr S Selvakumar, ACS, Department of Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood, Manjusri, Director, National Livelihood Mission were among those who were present at the event.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor