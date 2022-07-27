Karnataka CM condemns BJP youth worker killing, assures culprits will be arrested soon

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said that the culprits behind the killing of BJP Yuva Morcha worker will be arrested soon and punished as per law. The chief minister also expressed condolences to the family of the deceased and assured them that they will get justice.

"People are outraged when an innocent person is killed, I appeal to everyone to be peaceful and patient. Instruction has been given to arrest the murderers as soon as possible," said CM Bommai.

His remarks came after BJP Yuva Morcha worker Praveen Nettaru was allegedly hacked to death with lethal weapons by unidentified people on a bike in Bellare, Dakshina Kannada late on Tuesday evening.

The incident triggered widespread protests, following which Section 144 has been imposed in Puttur and heavy security has been deployed in the area. The mortal remains of Nettaru have been kept in a government hospital in Puttur and heavy police has been deployed outside the hospital.

CM Bommai also informed that he has spoken with state Home Minister Araga Jnanendra and police officials in connection with the incident.

"I have already spoken to the Home Minister and the SP regarding the murder issue. Now some things cannot be said openly...Murdered by deceit," he added.

Assuring a prompt response, Bommai said, "The accused will be arrested and given severe punishment. This murder system is a conspiracy..The government will take measures."

The state chief had earlier expressed his deep condolences to the family members of the BJP worker and assured them that justice will be served soon.

"The barbaric killing of our party activist Praveen Nettaru from Dakshina Kannada district is condemnable. The perpetrators of such a heinous act will be arrested soon and punished under the law. May Praveen's soul rest in peace. May God bless his family with the strength to bear this pain. Om Shanti," tweeted Bommai on Tuesday.

( With inputs from ANI )

