Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Casts His Vote in Varuna Under the Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha Seat

Chief Minister of Karnataka, Siddaramaiah, exercised his democratic right by casting his vote in the Varuna constituency, which falls under the Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha seat. Siddaramaiah, a prominent political figure in Karnataka, has been actively participating in the electoral process, setting an example for the citizens of the state. Amidst a backdrop of heightened political activity and public anticipation, Siddaramaiah arrived at the polling station in Varuna to fulfill his civic duty. His presence not only symbolized the importance of voter participation but also highlighted the significance of every vote in shaping the democratic fabric of the nation. Accompanied by supporters and party members, Siddaramaiah expressed confidence in the electoral process and urged citizens to come forward and cast their votes responsibly.

Also Read: BJP's Tejasvi Surya Votes in Bengaluru South as Karnataka Holds Second Phase of Lok Sabha Polls

Voters have been lining up since the morning to use their democratic franchise in the southern state. Fourteen Lok Sabha seats out of 28 are going to polls today in Karnataka and a voter turnout of 9.21% was recorded in the state between 7-9am. Dakshina Kannada district stood top with 14.33% of voting in the early hours whereas Mandya and Chamarajanagar recorded lower turnout with 7.70% of voting in the first hours. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, software industry icon N R Narayana Murthy, his wife and Rajya Sabha member Sudha Murty, former cricketer Rahul Dravid and actor Prakash Raj were among the early voters as polling began in 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in Karnataka on Friday.

This phase is part of a seven-phase electoral process that began at 7 am across 89 parliamentary constituencies in 13 states. The second phase of voting encompasses seats in various states including Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Jammu and Kashmir. The subsequent phases of the general elections will take place on May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1, respectively.