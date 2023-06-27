Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah pays tribute to Bengaluru founder Kempegowda on his birth anniversary

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 27 : Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah on Tuesday paid tribute to the founder of Bengaluru district, Nadaprabhu Kempegowda on his 514th birth anniversary at the Vidhan Soudha.

CM Siddaramaiah praised the contribution of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda and said that his vision is the reason for the development of Bengaluru.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that Kempegowda's vision is the reason for the development of Bengaluru City."Kempegowda was one of the greatest rulers.

He has laid a solid foundation for the development of Bengaluru. He had built towns based on the occupations of different people," he said.

"Kempegowda's administration is a source of inspiration to all of us," he added.

Nadaprabhu Kempegowda was a chieftain under the Vijayanagara Empire in early-modern India.

The Nadaprabhu Kempegowda's Jayanti is being celebrated at various district levels including Bengaluru.

The chief minister recalled that the decision to celebrate Kempegowda's Jayanti, naming the Devanahalli airport after him and forming the Kempegowda Development Authority was taken earlier during the congress government.

Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda and Chief Minister's Political Secretary Govindaraju were present on this occasion.

