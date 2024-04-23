Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah, Stage Protest Against Injustice by Centre Over Drought Relief (Watch Video)

Ministers and legislators of the ruling Congress in Karnataka have decided to stage a protest at Gandhi statue at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru under the leadership of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah against the alleged stepmotherly treatment by the BJP government at the Centre over drought relief. AICC general secretary and Karnataka state in-charge Ranadeep Singh Surjewala said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP are committing gross injustice to the state and its farmers.

Also Read: Congress asks EC to direct Centre to immediately release drought relief funds to Karnataka

#WATCH | Karnataka: Congress leaders, including CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, stage protest over drought relief to be provided by the central government. The State Government alleges "stepmotherly treatment" by the Central Government.



Visuals from Gandhi statue at… pic.twitter.com/zL3MN2SEVJ — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2024

Addressing media persons Surjewala said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking revenge on Kannadigas for taking BJP out of power during the last assembly elections. BJP has unleashed vendetta politics againat the farmers and people of Karnataka by denying drought relief under the NDRF. The people of Karnataka and farmers are facing injustice and deserve Rs 18172 crore as drought relief." On September 13, 2023, Congress government had declared drought in the state. On September 22, a memorandum was submitted seeking assistance from NDRF for relief up to Rs 18172 crore. Based on the memorandum a team from the Government of India was sent to the state and they submitted report on October 25.

On October 25, three ministers from the state met agriculture and home secretary. On November 13, a report on drought was submitted to a high-level committee. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 19 who promised to release drought relied fund but did not do so. Chief Minister and the state cabinet staged a protest at Janthar Manthar and on March 23, a case filed at Supreme court seeking justice to farmers, said Surjewala.