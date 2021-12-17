Karnataka: Cong MLA Ramesh Kumar apologizes for 'rape' remark

Senior Congress leader KR Ramesh Kumar on Friday apologized on the floor of Karnataka Assembly for his remark "to enjoy rape when it is inevitable".

On Thursday, Ramesh Kumar, a former Assembly Speaker, had said, "There is a saying that when rape is inevitable, lie down and enjoy it. That is exactly the position in which you are."

This statement had created uproar in the country, with many demanding his sacking as an MLA and protest in the state Assembly.

While speaking in the Assembly on Friday, he said, "... I don't want to be defensive. Whatever I have said last night, if it hurts anybody's sentiment, I would like to apologize for the statement. I don't have any ego issues. I respect everybody. We all are here to uphold the dignity of the Assembly."

He further said, "I want to issue an unconditional apology to everybody who has been hurt by my remark."

Quoting Chinese philosopher Confucius, the MLA said, "To own a mistake ends up in a single mistake, to deny a mistake amounts to multiple mistakes."

( With inputs from ANI )

