Karnataka Congress Files Complaint Against BJP Candidate Shobha Karandlaje for Alleged MCC Violation

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 5, 2024 02:34 PM2024-04-05T14:34:41+5:302024-04-05T14:34:50+5:30

The Congress party in Karnataka on Friday, April 5, filed a complaint against BJP leader Shobha Karandlaje for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct in Malleswaram by sticking posters of her programme.

