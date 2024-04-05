Karnataka Congress Files Complaint Against BJP Candidate Shobha Karandlaje for Alleged MCC Violation

The Congress party in Karnataka on Friday, April 5, filed a complaint against BJP leader Shobha Karandlaje for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct in Malleswaram by sticking posters of her programme.

