Karnataka Congress Unit Holds Massive 'Torch Rally' in Bengaluru Against Assam CM After FIR on Rahul Gandhi

The Karnataka Congress organised a massive rally in Bengaluru after Rahul Gandhi and Congress workers were obstructed from entering Guwahati city in Assam during the Manipur to Mumbai Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. Protesters, carrying fire torches, voiced their dissent against Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, accusing him of disrupting the Yatra.

Karnataka Youth Congress holds a torch rally protest from Congress Bhavan in Bengaluru, condemning the assault on Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Assam.



Standing strong for justice and democracy! ✊



𝐍𝐲𝐚𝐲 𝐊𝐚 𝐇𝐚𝐪, 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐧𝐞 𝐓𝐚𝐤 pic.twitter.com/HWYcTicOnZ — Congress (@INCIndia) January 23, 2024

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah condemned Assam CM Sarma, alleging that the latter is solely attempting to impress the BJP high command. Siddaramaiah expressed, “Himanta Biswa Sarma's extreme measures to halt Shri @RahulGandhi's Yatra reveal his fear. Attacks on Yatris, threats, an FIR, and blocking temple visits show his desperation to please higher-ups. Over 50,000 Yatris, including Rahul Gandhi, were stopped at Guwahati's border.”

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sharma's extreme measures to halt Shri @RahulGandhi's Yatra reveal his fear.



Attacks on Yatris, threats, an FIR, and blocking temple visits show his desperation to please higher-ups. Over 50,000 Yatris, including Rahul Gandhi, were stopped at Guwahati's… pic.twitter.com/AhceqjKI1w — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) January 23, 2024

Responding to Siddaramaiah's claims, Assam CM Sarma disputed the figures, asserting that less than 2,000 people, not 50,000, participated in the rally. He remarked, “Siddaramaiah avare, 50,000? Throughout the 500+ km journey not even 2,000 people came to see him at one place. Please look at the video you have posted and count the number of people.” Sarma emphasized that Assam stands with Ram, not Ravana.

Siddaramaiah avare,



50,000?

Throughout the 500+ km journey not even 2,000 people came to see him at one place . Please look at the video you have posted and count the number of people.



Assam is with Ram and not with Ravana. https://t.co/X6H81eGc3P — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) January 23, 2024

In a further escalation, Sarma instructed the state director general of police (DGP) to file a case against Rahul Gandhi for allegedly "provoking the crowd" during the Yatra. Terming Rahul Gandhi's tactics as "Naxalite," Sarma claimed they were alien to Assam's culture.

In response, Rahul Gandhi labeled Himanta Biswa Sarma as one of the most corrupt Chief Ministers in the country. He stated, “Clear problem in Assam, chief minister of this state one of the most corrupt CMs in the country. What the Assam CM is doing against the yatra is helping the yatra. We are getting publicity that we may not have got otherwise.”