Karnataka Crime: Suhas Shetty, Hindu Activist, Brutally Hacked to Death in Mangaluru

In a shocking and brutal incident, Suhas Shetty—a Hindu activist and the prime accused in the 2022 murder of Mohammed Fazil—was hacked to death on Thursday night near Kinnipadavu Cross in Mangaluru. The incident occurred around 8:27 PM and was caught on camera, with disturbing footage rapidly circulating across social media platforms.

Shetty was travelling with five others—Sanjay, Prajwal, Anvith, Latheesh, and Shashank—when their vehicle was intercepted by a group of five to six unidentified assailants arriving in a Swift car and a pickup truck. Eyewitnesses report that the attackers forcibly dragged Shetty out of the vehicle and assaulted him with swords and other sharp weapons.

Despite being rushed to AJ Hospital in Mangaluru, Shetty succumbed to his injuries shortly after arrival. The deceased had five criminal cases registered against him in Mangaluru city and Dakshina Kannada district. He was most prominently known as the key accused in the killing of 23-year-old Mohammed Fazil in Surathkal in July 2022—a murder that occurred just days after the high-profile assassination of BJP Yuva Morcha member Praveen Nettaru.

Reacting to the incident, BJP leader and Bengaluru MP PC Mohan condemned the killing, stating: “Deeply saddened by the brutal killing of Hindu karyakarta Suhas Shetty by suspected jihadi elements in Mangaluru. Such heinous acts are a grim reminder of the deteriorating law and order in Karnataka. My prayers are with his family. Om Shanti.”

Mangaluru City Police have launched a manhunt to apprehend the assailants. A case has been registered at Bajpe Police Station, and multiple investigation teams have been deployed.