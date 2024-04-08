Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar Criticizes Centre, Thanks Nirmala Sitharaman for Admitting Delay in Drought Relief Funds

Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has criticized the Centre for doing "injustice" to the state. Shivakumar has "thanked" Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for admitting the delay in releasing drought relief funds to the state.

Addressing reporters following a gathering with apartment owners in Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar stated, "Nirmala Sitharaman has acknowledged that the announcement of general elections resulted in a delay in releasing drought relief funds to Karnataka. By saying this, she has admitted that drought relief is delayed and the Centre has done injustice to Karnataka. She was accusing the state of not doing enough for drought relief.

"What is the connection between elections and drought relief?" he added. Sitharaman reportedly said on Saturday that there was a delay in providing drought relief to Karnataka and it was not intentional because the Union government had to seek permission from the Election Commission. Shivakumar further said that the people are aware of the injustice the Centre has done to Karnataka.

Shivakumar further elaborated, "Our appeal for drought relief was submitted four months ago, during a period when there was no Model Code of Conduct in place. Now, attributing the delay to the Code of Conduct is merely a pretext. The people are cognizant of the Centre's unjust actions. This situation validates D K Suresh's 'Our tax our right' campaign, and for that, we are grateful." Additionally, Shivakumar addressed remarks made by H D Kumaraswamy concerning the Mekedatu project, highlighting the former chief minister's prior lack of action regarding the issue.