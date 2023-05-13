Karnataka Election Results 2023: Bajrang Bali chants at Congress party office

If one goes by trends, Congress could be returning to power in the state. After a fierce electoral contest between the BJP, Congress and JD(S), the counting of votes for the 224-member Karnataka assembly is being held today.

Celebrations are underway at AICC HQ in New Delhi as the party inches towards the halfway majority mark in. Ladoos being distributed at AICC HQ in New Delhi amid celebrations as the Congress inches towards the halfway majority mark in.

A number of Congress workers were seen dressed as Bajrang Bali Hanuman, in a pointed jibe at the BJP and the right wing. Bajrang Bali BJP ke nahi Congress ke sath hain. Bajrang Bali ne BJP par fine lagaya hai (Lord Bajrang Bali is with the Congress. He has levied a fine on the BJP," said one of the workers prancing around in a Hanuman costume.

After high-pitch elections campaigning and record voting in Karnataka elections, the result day has arrived. All eyes are on BJP, Congress & JDS. However, as per early trends it is Congress who have their noses at the front. After nearly three hours of counting votes, the Congress was flirting with the halfway-mark in the 224-member Karnataka Assembly.

The results will seal the fate of several heavyweights, including chief minister Basavaraj Bommai of the BJP, Congress stalwarts Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar and JD(S)'s HD Kumaraswamy. Counting of votes began at 8 am at 36 centres across the state. Most exit polls have given an edge to the Congress over the ruling BJP.