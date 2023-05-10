Karnataka Exit Polls 2023: BS Yediyurappa disagrees with survey numbers, says BJP will win absolute majority

Five out of the seven major surveys that have been released so far have given an edge to the Congress, whereas, two of them have predicted the BJP to emerge as the single-largest party. The aggregate of the surveys so far suggests a hung assembly, with the Congress emerging as the single-largest party. However, BS Yediyurappa has differeds with survey numbers, says BJP will win absolute majority. "BJP will get absolute majority...I've gone around the state and I think we are winning," BJP veteran and former Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa said, while speaking to News18.

Millions of voters have cast their vote in 224 assembly constituencies on May 10 and the focus has now shifted to the exit poll predictions. However, like 2018, no party is predicted to cross the halfway mark to gain majority. As such, JD(S) may emerge as the kingmaker in the state for the second time in row. This is a crucial election ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election with both the BJP and the Congress certain of a majority. The BJP is looking to break the 38-year jinx in the state while the Congress is desperate to win another state after its triumph in Himachal Pradesh last year. News channels, which conducted exit polls in association with polling agencies, will come out with their projections shortly after 6 pm, when the voting is scheduled to conclude. The counting of votes for the 224-member Karnataka legislative assembly, meanwhile, will be held on Saturday.