By ANI | Published: June 6, 2023 09:37 AM 2023-06-06T09:37:49+5:30 2023-06-06T09:40:08+5:30

Karnataka: Five killed, 13 injured in road accident in Yadgiri

Yadgiri (Karnataka) [India], June 6 : Five people were killed and 13 seriously injured when a car rammed into a stationary truck in Karnataka's Yadagiri district on Tuesday.

According to police, the accident happened near Balichakra Cross in the Yadgiri district on Tuesday morning. The injured were shifted to hospital.

Further details are awaited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

