Karnataka government transfers four IPS officers

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 8 : The Karnataka government transferred four Indian Police Service (IPS) officers, a notification from the state government said on Wednesday.

Alok Kumar, who was serving as Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Law and Order, has been transferred and posted as ADGP, Traffic and Road Safety, Bengaluru.

R Hitendra is the new Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Law and Order.

The state government also transferred Umesh Kumar ADGP, Administration and posted him as ADGP, Crime and Technical Services, Bengaluru.

Moreover, Soumendu Mukherjee serving as ADGP, Police Computer Wing, has been transferred and posted as ADGP, Administration.

