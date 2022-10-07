Karnataka govt bans Ola, Uber, Rapido auto services; terms them 'illegal'

Karnataka transport department Thursday issued notices to ANI Technologies, ride-hailing platform Ola’s parent company, Uber and Rapido, calling their autos “illegal” and asking them to stop the services in three days. The vehicle aggregators have been directed to submit a report.

This comes after several commuters registered complaints with the transport department over Ola and Uber charging a minimum of Rs 100 even if the distance is below two kilometres. The minimum auto fare in Bengaluru is fixed at Rs 30 for the first 2 km and Rs 15 for every kilometre thereafter. According to the department’s notice, ride-hailing companies have to stop their auto services at the earliest and also not to charge passengers in taxis more than the fare prescribed by the government. The department also warned of legal action if they fail to comply with the order.