Karnataka Govt Bans Rhodamine-B Food Colouring Agent in Cotton Candy and Gobi Manchurian

The Karnataka Health Department has issued a directive banning the usage of Rhodamine-B food colouring agent in cotton candy and Gobi Manchurian. This decision comes after samples of the mentioned food items were collected and analyzed by the public health department, revealing the presence of several artificial colors.

Karnataka Health Department bans Rhodamine-B food colouring agent in cotton candy and Gobi Manchurian. Official orders issued. — ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2024

The state laboratories found that Tartrazine, Sunset Yellow, Carmoisine, and Rhodamine-B food colouring agents were used in the making of Cotton Candy and Gobi Manchurian, posing potential health risks. According to the health department's notice, such samples containing artificial colours are deemed unsafe under Rule 3(1)(zz)(viii) of the Food Safety and Standards Act 2006.

Furthermore, the department referred to Rule 16.0 of the Food Safety and Standards Act 2006 (Food Products Standards and Food Additives Regulation 2011), which prohibits the use of artificial colors in the preparation of Gobi Manchurian. It emphasized that permitted food colours should be used within approved limits, strictly prohibiting non-permitted colours, including Rhodamine-B, in the preparation of Cotton Candy.

Following the survey and analysis, the Commissioner of Food Safety issued an order banning the use of any artificial colors in the preparation of Gobi Manchurian. Additionally, the order mandates strict adherence to prescribed limits for food colors and prohibits the use of Rhodamine-B in Cotton Candy preparation.

