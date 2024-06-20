Karnataka Govt Issues Orders Against Using High-Beam Headlights in Vehicles

The Karnataka Police will be fine if vehicles are found using high-beam, glaring vehicle headlights from July 1, 2024. According to the Indian Motor Vehicles Act, offenders will booked under section 177. This comes after police noticed that the high beam lights create more chances of accidents.

A memo issued by Additional Director General of Police Alok Kumar, Karnataka on Tuesday noted that many vehicles, especially heavy motor vehicles such as lorries, trucks, and buses, have been observed to use "dazzling and glaring" LED headlights, affecting the vision of drivers on the opposite lane and their ability to drive safely.

"We are not asking about banning, we are asking about booking cases if they are using glaring lights and causing inconvenience to other drivers...LED lights which causes discomfort and glaring effect on other drivers. So, we need to take action against those people otherwise it cause some accidents," said Alok Kumar.