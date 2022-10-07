Karnataka govt to hike SC/ST quota

The Karnataka government has decided to hike the reservation for Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) communities in the state by seeking a Constitutional amendment.

The decision has been taken by the government on the basis of the report of Justice H N Nagamohan Das Commission, which has recommended hiking the quota for SCs from 15 per cent to 17 per cent and for STs from 3 per cent to 7 per cent.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai made an announcement to this effect after chairing an all-party meeting that was attended by Congress and JD(S) leaders.

As per the report of Money Control, at present, Karnataka provides 32 per cent reservation for OBCs, 15 per cent for SCs and 3 per cent for STs, totaling to 50 per cent, and the only way before Karnataka to hike the SC/ST quota is via the Schedule 9 route. Noting that if the reservation exceeds 50 per cent, then courts will take exception, Law Minister J C Madhuswamy said there is a SC decision saying reservation in the states should not exceed 50 per cent, but some states have exceeded the ceiling and there is a provision to do it under special circumstances.