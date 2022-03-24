Karnataka Internal Security Division adjudged overall winner in national counter IED exercise

The Karnataka Internal Security Division (ISD) was the overall first winner in the national joint counter IED exercise, the Agnishaman-V, conducted by the National Security Guard (NSG), Delhi, recently.

According to official sources, in the exercise--Agnishaman-V which lasted for seven days, the Karnataka team came out with flying colours in the overall performance.

The Karnataka State ISD Counter IED Team participated in the national-level exercise as a team for first time. There were 12 States which participated in the event and the the competition was conducted in seven categories.

The Karnataka ISD Counter IED Team came first in all the categories,a) K9 (Dog ) Validation Exercise - Stood Firstb) Written Exam - Stood Firstc) Cognitive Test - Stood Firstd) Exercise Dhamaka I - Road Opening Exercise in LWE - Stood First.e) Exercise Dhamaka ii - Rural Scenario neutralizing IEDs -Stood Firstf) Exercise Dhamaka iii - Urban Scenario in Nuclear Installation neutralizing if various IEDs by Hand - Stood First.g) Exercise Dhamaka iv - Urban Scenario in neutralizing IEDs at Airport, Train and Vehicle and Bus - Stood First.

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra had complimented the state ISD team for their feat.

( With inputs from ANI )

