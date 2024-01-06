Karnataka, Kannada Signboard Rule Sparks Violence, Mandates 60% Use in State

Following violent protests and property damage by pro-Kannada groups, the Karnataka government has mandated that 60% of the text on signboards and nameplates across commercial establishments, industries, hospitals, and organizations must be in Kannada.

The controversy erupted recently in Bengaluru and elsewhere, with the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV) vandalizing businesses and attacking signs predominantly written in languages other than Kannada. Viral footage showed group members defacing nameplates and causing mayhem in the city. Notably, they targeted the newly opened Phoenix Mall of Asia, which faces temporary closure until January 15th due to unrelated traffic concerns. Despite claims of holding an "awareness rally," KRV president TN Narayan Gowda's actions triggered widespread condemnation.

In response, the state cabinet implemented the 60% Kannada rule alongside other key decisions:

Raising Upper Age Limit for KPSC Exams: Aspiring candidates for Karnataka Public Service Commission competitive exams will now have three additional years of eligibility. Chamundeshwari Temple Development: The cabinet approved a ₹45 crore scheme under the Central government's Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Augmentation Drive (Prasad) for the renowned temple. Motor Vehicle Tax Relief: State-run transport corporations, including KSRTC and BMTC, received a ₹581.47 crore tax waiver. Bengaluru Development Works: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) approved ₹800 crore worth of infrastructure projects for the city.

The 60% Kannada rule, while aimed at promoting the state's official language, remains controversial in its wake of violent protests and concerns about potential economic repercussions. The implementation and its long-term effects will be closely watched in the coming months.