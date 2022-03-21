Karnataka looking into measures to reduce medical fees in the state says, Bommai

Amid the Ukraine crisis, the Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said that the state government is looking into the reduction of medical college fees and courses for the students to students in the country.

Not only Karnataka but the Centre also looking into it, he said. Bommai further said the Centre is considering alternative measures for medical students, who have returned from Ukraine.

"The current cost of medical education is increasing. Despite the cost of government seats being low, in the private sector, it is increasing. In some cases students, who score 90-95 percent are unable to clear NEET exams, as management or NRI seat costs are also high, they opt for via media options (of studying in countries like Ukraine)," Bommai said.

"The government has held discussions in this regard, to reduce the fees in the state we are planning for A, B, and C categorization, but as the medical courses are controlled by National Medical Council (NMC), they are also looking at it" he added.

Recently, Karanataka presented its budget for the financial year 2022-23, in which the government has released most of its allocations for students and farmers. The people of the state were also looked impressed by the state budget.