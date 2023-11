Karnataka: Man arrested for stabbing colleague in Bengaluru

A man was arrested in HSR Layout area here for seriously injuring his colleague by stabbing him after the latter refused to show his wife over a video call, police said on Thursday.

The victim, Rajesh Mishra was seriously injured and was admitted to a private hospital, the police informed.

The arrested man has been identified as Suresh Nana.

Both men work at the Lenin Collection Garments Factory in HSR Layout area, police said.

According to the police, the incident happened when Mishra was talking to his wife on phone while at the factory. Then accused Suresh Nana asked him to make a video call and show his (Rajesh's) wife.

Angered by this, Mishra had an argument with the accused Nana who stabbed him leaving him seriously injured, police said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor