Karnataka man detained for updating WhatsApp status in support of Palestine

in Karnataka's Vijayanagar district have detained a 20-year-old man named Alam Pasha for updating his WhatsApp status in support of Palestine. The police received intelligence that certain individuals in Hospet, Vijaynagar, were showing support for Palestine during the Israel Hamas conflict. They were found to be allegedly circulating “anti-national” videos, which had the potential to disrupt law and order in Hospet.

As a preventive measure, the police detained Alam Pasha to prevent the further circulation of such videos.The man has been taken into custody and will be produced before the magistrate on Friday (October 13), local news media reports said.The decades old Israel-Palestine conflict that has a history of flaring up has turned into a full-fledged "war" after Israel said that it would attack Hamas, the terrorist group that was behind the attacks on Israeli citizens on its soil on October 7. Israel said that it lost over 1,000 civilians and that several of its people were held hostage by Hamas terrorists.