Karnataka: Man shoots self dead after domestic dispute

Bengaluru, Dec 29 A 36-year-old man allegedly shot himself dead following a domestic dispute with his wife at Shivashakti Colony in Kalaburagi city of Karnataka on Monday, the police said.

The deceased has been identified as Khanduraj Davalaji. According to police, he allegedly took the extreme step after a heated argument with his wife, Priya, over suspicions regarding her character.

Police said Davalaji had been quarrelling frequently with his wife for the past one-and-a-half to two years, suspecting her of having an extramarital relationship. Elders in the family had earlier intervened and brokered a compromise, and police had also counselled the couple on previous occasions.

According to Priya’s statement, her husband had been behaving aggressively and had allegedly threatened to assault and kill her. She claimed that he had planned to administer sleeping pills to her and then kill her.

“Fearing for our lives, we left the house on Sunday night. I came to know about the incident this morning,” Priya told police.

She further alleged that Davalaji had given sleeping tablets to their children — powdering tablets for their daughter and forcing their son to consume tablets along with alcohol — rendering the boy unconscious. She also alleged that he assaulted her from the morning and threatened her with a knife.

Later, Davalaji allegedly shot himself in the head using an unlicensed country-made pistol. Priya said she came to know about his death only in the morning and then returned to the house.

Chowk police rushed to the spot after receiving information, and a Scene of Crime Officers (SOCO) team also visited the location for inspection.

Police said Davalaji had earlier alleged that his wife had relationships with other men when he was working in Dubai and Qatar. An investigation is under way to ascertain how he procured the country-made pistol used in the incident.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is in progress, police added.

Earlier, on January 28, 2025, a 40-year-old man from Chamundeshwari Nagar in Hubballi died by suicide after leaving behind a note accusing his wife of harassment. The couple reportedly had frequent disputes, and the wife had filed for divorce and demanded substantial alimony, according to police and family statements.

In another case, Bengaluru-based tech professional Atul Subhash died by suicide in late 2024, leaving behind a detailed note and video alleging harassment and pressure from his estranged wife and her family. The Karnataka High Court later upheld the FIR against his wife and relatives on charges including abetment of suicide.

