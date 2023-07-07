Karnataka minister Zameer Ahmed Khan hails state budget, calls it development-oriented

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 7 : Karnataka's Housing and Minorities Welfare Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan termed the state budget 2023-24 presented by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday as "development-oriented" which is based on the mantra of development and social justice.

The budget includes a blueprint for the state's development path, highlighting the implementation challenges of five guaranteed schemes, said Zameer Ahmed Khan.

Alongside the allocation for education and job creation in minority communities, the Chief Minister has expressed gratitude for the provision of funds totalling Rs 60 crore for the resumption of stipends to minority community students, as well as Rs 54 crore for the completion of Shaadi Mahal and community building projects, which were previously stalled during the BJP government's tenure, added the minister haling the state budget.

Sharing details of the budget Khan said "Rs 30 crore has been allocated for the construction of Morarji Desai residential schools, Rs 73 crore for awareness and education loans, and Rs 360 crore for the development of colonies in minority communities. The budget also allocates Rs 5 crore for language labs in minority community schools and colleges, which will facilitate the teaching of Kannada and English."

Additionally, the budget provides Rs 3 lakh for the self-employment scheme and Rs 100 crore to the Christian Development Corporation for the preservation of church properties, amidst the prevailing economic crisis.

In an effort to address housing issues, the Housing Department aims to complete 3 lakh houses out of the 12 lakh houses that were left incomplete during the previous government's tenure, allocating a substantial amount of IRs 2,450 crore for the distribution of these homes, said the minister.

Overall, the budget has been designed to accelerate economic growth and development, reflecting a comprehensive perspective on the state's progress and prosperity, Khan added.

