Karnataka: Minor killed over her elopement plans, mother arrested

Udupi, Oct 4 In a shocking incident, a woman allegedly killed her daughter, who was reportedly planning to elope with her boyfriend in Karnataka's Udupi district.

The accused, identified as 45-year-old Gulzar Banu, has been arrested and remanded to judicial custody.

The victim was identified as 17-year-old Shifnaz, the daughter of Banu and Sheikh Mustafa.

According to police, Banu killed Shifnaz following a quarrel with her. The tragic event stemmed from a dispute concerning Shifnaz's desire to leave home due to a romantic relationship.

Shifnaz, a resident of Kanangi, has been vocal about her relationship and confided in her mother about her plans to elope with her boyfriend.

Initial reports indicate that the discord between mother and daughter arose on September 20.

The daughter's revelation reportedly provoked Banu, who, in a fit of rage, allegedly strangled Shifnaz with a piece of cloth and subsequently stabbed her with a knife.

The police, who launched a probe into the incident, were initially misled by Sheikh Mustafa, who reported his daughter's death as a suicide resulting from a conflict with her mother.

However, the post-mortem examination revealed signs of struggle, inflicted stabbing wounds, prompting a more thorough investigation.

Upon further questioning by the Karkala City Police, Banu gave contradictory statements and later confessed to the crime, leading to her immediate arrest.

Following her confession, Banu also shared the sequence of events leading to the tragic incident.

The police have taken up further investigation of the case. The authorities stated that they are ascertaining the facts of the case.

