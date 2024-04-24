Karnataka: Muslims Included in List of OBCs for Reservation in Employment, Educational Institutions; NCBC Slams Decision

The National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC) on Wednesday, April 24, confirmed citing the data from state Backward Classes Welfare Department, all castes and communities of Muslims of Karnataka have been included in the list of other backward classes (OBCs) for granting reservation in employment and educational institutions under the state government.

"As per the data from the Karnataka government, all castes and communities of Muslims of Karnataka have been included in the list of OBCs for reservation in employment and educational institutions under the state govt. Under Category II-B, all Muslims of Karnataka state have been considered as OBC," the NCBC said.

The Karnataka government’s decision to categorise the entire Muslim community as an OBC for reservation purposes drew criticism from the National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC), which said such blanket categorisation undermines the principles of 'social justice'.

All castes/communities of Muslim religion of Karnataka are being treated as socially and educationally backward classes of citizens and listed as Muslim Caste separately under Category IIB in the State List of Backward Classes for providing them reservation in admission into educational institutions and in appointments to posts and vacancies in the services of the State for the purpose of Articles 15(4) and 16(4) of the Constitution of India,” the NCBC said in a statement on Monday night.

However, the NCBC said that while there are indeed underprivileged and historically marginalised sections within the Muslim community, treating the entire religion as backward overlooks the diversity and complexities within Muslim society.

”The religion-based reservation affects and works against ethics of social justice for categorically downtrodden Muslim castes/communities and identified socially and educationally backward Muslim castes/communities under Category-I (17 Muslim castes) and Category II-A (19 Muslim castes) of State List of Backward Classes. Hence, socially and educationally backward castes/communities cannot be treated at par with an entire religion,” the NCBC stated.