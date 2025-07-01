Karnataka: Over 20 Die of Heart Attacks in 40 Days in Hassan District; Probe Ordered

Karnataka Herat Attack News: Karnataka’s Hassan district is facing a growing health crisis after four more people died of heart attacks on June 30. This brings the total number of such deaths in the region to 22 in just 40 days, most of them among young and middle-aged individuals. According to the reports five of the 22 victims were between 19 and 25 years old, and eight were aged 25 to 45. Only a few of the deceased were over 60. The large number of deaths among young people has worried doctors and the public.

The most recent victims include Lepakshi, a 50-year-old homemaker from JP Nagar in Belur, who collapsed after complaining of fatigue. Muttayya, 58, an English professor at Government First Grade College in Holenarasipura, died while drinking tea. Kumar, 57, a group-D worker from Channarayapattana, died after being hospitalised with chest pain. Satyanarayana Rao, 63, from Rangolihalli Colony, also collapsed and died suddenly.

Read Also | Early Signs of Heart Attack: Everything You Need to Know

According to the reports, Hassan recorded 507 heart attack cases over the past two years. Of these, 190 were fatal. While heart disease has been a long-standing issue in the region, the rise in younger fatalities is a new and disturbing trend. The Karnataka Health Department has formed an expert committee to investigate the deaths. The panel is led by the director of Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research. The team will study sudden cardiac arrests, strokes, and neurological conditions to identify potential causes, including any links to COVID or vaccination. The team is expected to submit a detailed report within ten days.