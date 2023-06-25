Karnataka: Redbird Flight Training Academy's trainee aircraft makes emergency landing due to technical issue

Kalaburagi (Karnataka) [India], June 25 : A trainee aircraft of Redbird Flight Training Academy made an emergency landing near Pethsirur village in Kalaburagi around 9.30 am today due to a technical problem, said airport authority.

According to the authorities, one pilot-cum-instructor and another trainee pilot were on the flight. Both are safe.

Kalaburagi Airport Director Chilka Mahesh visited the spot and held an inspection, they added.

More details are awaited.

