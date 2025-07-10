Karnataka: Rickshaw Carrying Devotes Hit By Bus in Ganagapur, 2 Killed, Others Injured

A tragic accident took place in Gangapur where auto carrying women devotees got hit by bus. This accident took place on Wednesday around 10 pm. In this accident two women from Vasmat lost their life in this accident while three women devotees were seriously injured.

Five devotees, two from Babhulgaon in the taluka, two from Vasmat city and one from Malegaon in Nanded district, had gone to Akkalkot for darshan. On the occasion of Guru Purnima, they were going to visit the Shridatta Devasthan in Gangapur, Karnataka and then return to Akkalkot for darshan. On July 9, around 10 pm, after visiting the Shridatta Devasthan in Gangapur, Karnataka, they left for the railway station in their auto.

On July 10, a bus accident killed Rukhminibai Vitthal Dhore (52, Babhulgaon) and Kusumtai Vitthal Jadhav (52, Vasmat). Lakshmibai Dnyaneshwar Dhore (Babhulgaon), Sulochana Ramesh Kalaskar (Budhwarpeth, Vasmat), and another woman from Malegaon were injured and are being treated in a Gulbarga hospital.

Also Read: PWD orders inquiry into 'faulty design' of bridges in MP

Upon receiving news of the accident, relatives of the deceased and injured traveled to Gangapur, Karnataka. The deaths of the two women from Vasmat taluka have cast a pall of mourning over the region, overshadowing Guru Purnima celebrations.