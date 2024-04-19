Karnataka Shocker: BJP Worker Killed During Election Campaign in Kodagu

Amidst the fervor of political activity, in Karnataka, tragedy struck when a BJP worker lost his life in a hit-and-run accident in Valnoor village of Kushalanagar taluk. The victim, was struck by a speeding car while actively engaging in campaign activities. The sudden loss left his fellow party members and supporters reeling with grief and disbelief.

As the news spread like wildfire, emotions boiled over, and a sense of outrage gripped the community. BJP leaders and workers, united in their demand for justice, converged outside the Kodagu Police Station. Slogans reverberated through the air, echoing the collective anguish of those mourning the untimely demise of their comrade.

Responding to the gravity of the situation, the Kodagu Superintendent of Police swiftly took action. Confirming the severity of the incident, an FIR under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for murder was registered against three individuals allegedly involved in the tragic event. The Election Commission’s announcement of Lok Sabha election dates for Karnataka has set the stage for a political showdown across the state. With polling scheduled for April 26 and May 7, Karnataka is poised to conclude its parliamentary polls early this year.

The BJP has revealed its candidates for 20 out of the 28 parliamentary constituencies in Karnataka, with notable figures like Jagadish Shettar, Basavraj Bommai, Pralhad Joshi, and Tejasvi Surya leading the charge. Meanwhile, the Congress has put forth candidates including Priyanka Jarakiholi, Mrunal Ravindra Hebbalkar, Samyukta S Patil, and others to contest the upcoming elections.The Lok Sabha race in Karnataka gains momentum with the participation of three former Chief Ministers from the NDA camp. Basavaraj Bommai, Jagadish Shettar, and H D Kumaraswamy



