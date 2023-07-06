Karnataka speaker UT Khader demands special VIP lane for MLAs at toll plazas

By ANI | Published: July 6, 2023 10:53 PM 2023-07-06T22:53:43+5:30 2023-07-06T22:55:03+5:30

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 6 : Karnataka legislative assembly speaker UT Khader on Thursday called a meeting with the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to discuss creating a separate VIP lane for MLAs and ex-MLAs in the state.

"One of our MLAs raised the issue regarding the Mysuru-Bengaluru 6-lane corridor row wherein one MLA was harassed by a toll person. Toll staff don't allow emergencies and a separate lane," UT Khader said.

Karnataka Speaker UT Khader asked the state's PWD minister to have a meeting with NHAI to make sure MLAs, MPs, MLCs and former ministers have a separate lane at toll gates.

"A separate lane is already there at every toll but this wasn't there in Mysuru-Bengaluru toll...There is no question of a separate VVIP lane, it is not practical...," he added.

The issue started with Congress MLA Narendra Swamy alleged of misconduct by toll plaza officers and moving a calling attention motion.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

