Karnataka SSLC 10th Exam Result 2022 Declared!

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) announced the result for SSLC, Class 10 exam 2022 today 19th May. According to the education minister, this year, a total of 85.63 percent students cleared the exams successfully.

The girls have performed extremely well in this year's exam than the boys, around 90.29 percent of female students cleared the SSLC exam, while 81.3 percent of boys passed the exam. Students can check the exam results on the official websites sslc.karnataka.gov.in, and the private website- manabadi.co.in. For checking result students will need their roll number. The minimum passing mark in the SSLC, Class 10 exam is 35 percent.

According to the officials, 8.73 lakh (8,73,846) students appeared in the SSLC exams last year. Last year, a total of 99.9 percent of students passed the SSLC, Class 10 exam. Meanwhile for this year's exam education minister released the results and merit list of the students.