Karnataka SSLC Result 2023: 83.89 % students pass KSEAB Class 10 exam

Karnataka School Examinations and Assessments Board announced Karnataka SSLC Result 2023 today. Candidates can check KSEAB Class 10 results on the official site of Karnataka Results at karresults.nic.in. According to the Karnataka SSLC results released on 8 May, in 2023, a total of 4,25,968 boys appeared for SSLC exam in Karnataka, of whom 3,41,108 or 80.08 per cent have been announced pass. On the other hand, the pass percentage of girls is at 87.87 per cent (appeared: 4,09,134, pass: 3,59,511).

Girls overperformed boys with 87.87%, while boys' pass percentage stood at 80.08%.The examination was conducted by the Board from March 31 to April 15, 2023, at various exam centres across the state. The Karnataka SSLC answer key was out on April 17 and the evaluation process for Karnataka Class 10 answer sheets was started on April 21 onwards.In 2022, Karnataka SSLC result was declared on May 19. A total of 8.73 lakh candidates appeared for the examination and the overall pass percentage was 85.63 percent. 1.18 lakh students received A+ grades, while 1.82 lakh received A grades. For more related details candidates can check the official site of KSEAB.