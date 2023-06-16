Karnataka textbooks row: If BJP has guts, they should take Savarkar's name on foreign soil, says Nana Patole:

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 16 : Reacting sharply to Bharatiya Janata Party's uproar after the Karnataka government dropped chapters on Hindutva ideologue VD Savarkar from school textbooks, Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee president Nana Patole on Friday said that if the BJP has guts then they must take the name of Savarkar on foreign soil instead of Mahatma Gandhi.

"They [BJP] talk about Mahatma Gandhi when they visit London. If BJP has guts then they must take the name of Savarkar when they go to London and say there that they belong to Savarkar's country, but they won't do it, it's their double standard," Patole said.

The Karnataka cabinet on Thursday approved the revision of Social Science and Kannada textbooks for classes 6 to 10 in state schools, dropping chapters on Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) founder KB Hedgewar and Hindutva ideologue VD Savarkar among others.

On dropping Hedgewar from the textbooks, Karnataka Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa on Thursday said that whatever changes the previous government have done last year have been changed.

"Syllabus on KB Hedgewar has been dropped. Whatever changes they (previous govt) have done last year, we have changed it and reintroduced whatever was there last to last year," said Madhu Bangarappa, on the revised textbook syllabus.

"Hedgewar chapter has been taken out. Whatever was manipulated has been omitted and reintroduced whatever was there last to last year. All the details will be available very soon," the Education minister added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor