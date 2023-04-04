Karnataka tops among 18 large states, says India Justice Report

New Delhi [India], April 4 : In India Justice Report (IJR) 2022 the state of Karnataka has achieved the top rank among the 18 large and mid-sized states with populations over one crore, as per the justice delivery namely Police, Judiciary, Prisons, and Legal Aid.

The state of Tamil Nadu has ranked in second position and Telangana in Third. The state of Uttar Pradesh is at rank 18 which is the lowest.

This report is based on overall data of 4 pillars of justice delivery namely Police, Judiciary, Prisons, and Legal Aid.

The state of Gujarat has got the fourth position and Andhra Pradesh is at slot five as per the report which was released on Tuesday in New Delhi.

The report said, "The list of Seven Small States with a population less than one crore each, was topped by Sikkim which was ranked second in 2020. Sikkim has been followed by Arunachal Pradesh which was at rank 5 in 2020 (2020 and Tripura is at rank three). Tripura was at the rank one in 2020. In this list, the State of Goa is at rank Seven which is the lowest."

The India Justice Report (IJR) was initiated by Tata Trusts in 2019, and this is the third edition.

The foundation's Partners include the Centre for Social Justice, Common Cause, Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative, DAKSH, TISS-Prayas, Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy and How India Lives, IJR's data partner.

This report is based on 24-month quantitative research. The IJR 2022, like the previous two, has tracked the performance of states in capacitating their Justice delivery structures to effectively deliver mandated services.

Based on the latest official statistics, from authoritative government sources, the report brings together otherwise siloed data on the four pillars of Justice delivery namely Police, Judiciary, Prisons, and Legal Aid.

Each pillar was analysed through the prism of budgets, human resources, workload, diversity, infrastructure, and trends against the state's own declared standards and benchmarks.

This third IJR also separately assesses the capacity of the 25 State Human Rights Commissions in the country.

