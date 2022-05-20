Karnataka: Twin sisters scores equal marks in SSLC exam

Twin sisters from Royal Apollo School in Hassan, score equal marks in the 2022 SSLC examinations in Karnataka. Ibbani Chandra K.V. and Chukki Chandra K.V., daughters of Vinod Chandra and Kannika, scored 620 marks out of 625. Ibbani Chandra scored 100 marks in English, Hindi, science, and social science. While Chukki Chandra scored 100 each in Hindi, mathematics and social science.

Ibbani scored 124 in Kannada and 96 in mathematics and she is unhappy with her performance, she is also going to apply for revaluation. Chukki scored 98 in Science and English each and she is also going to apply for the revaluation.