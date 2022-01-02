Karnataka: Vigilance stepped up in border districts amid rising COVID-19 cases

Amid rising COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said that the state government has issued instructions for strict vigilance in border districts as the region has high business interaction with Mumbai.

Speaking to the media here at Belagavi airport, Bommai said, "COVID-19 cases are rising in the state and the bordering states. We have issued instructions for a strict vigil in border districts as the region has high business interaction with Mumbai."

Bommai added that only fully vaccinated people are being allowed in the state. Not only the Belagavi check post but other check posts around have also been asked to tighten measures. About 11 check posts have been put up in the Vijayapura district. Though the tight measures would cause a bit of inconvenience to passengers, it is inevitable in the interest of public health in Belagavi district."

Speaking on the vaccination drive, He said, "A vaccination drive for children aged 15 to 18 years is being launched on January 3. Instructions have been issued to implement it in a systematic way. Prime Minister Modi's desire to bring the children within secure bio-bubble is being realised through the vaccination drive to be launched on January 3. Vaccination would be held on January 10 for those who are over 60 years old with comorbidities."

The CM further assured that the state is fully prepared for the expected third wave of COVID-19.

"We should be prepared to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and also face any challenging exigencies. Oxygen supply companies have been contacted to ensure adequate timely supply unlike the shortages witnessed last time. District and taluk hospitals have been instructed to get their oxygen plants ready to function. Action has been taken to keep 4000 oxygen beds ready. Indents are being prepared to procure an adequate stock of medicines," he said.

Replying to a question about any possibility of extending the night curfew, Bommai said, "A decision in this regard would be taken after discussing prevailing COVID-19 situation and spread of the pandemic in Bengaluru. The state government is very clear about it. Strict measures have been taken in the public interest. People should avoid creating a situation that could compel the government to impose lockdown by following the guidelines."

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor