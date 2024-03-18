Karnataka Water Crisis: Modi Govt Refusing To Help People, Says Congress

Karnataka is currently facing a severe water crisis attributed to widespread drought conditions, as stated by the Congress on Monday. The party accused the Modi government of neglecting assistance to the state's residents. Jairam Ramesh, the Congress' general secretary overseeing communications, launched this criticism against the government. Interestingly, Ramesh's statement coincided with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled public address in Shivamogga.

Today, as the Prime Minister visits Shivamogga, Karnataka, there is an expectation that he will address crucial issues affecting the state, expressed Congress spokesperson Jairam Ramesh. Ramesh highlighted the dire water crisis gripping Karnataka, attributing it to severe drought conditions across most parts of the state. He noted that out of the 236 Talukas in Karnataka, 223 are currently facing drought conditions.

The Prime Minister is in Shivamogga, Karnataka today. We hope he addresses some of the key issues in the state in his address:



The state government has requested the Modi Sarkar to release funds of Rs 18,172 crore for drought relief. Why has the Modi Sarkar refused to help Karnataka's people so far?" he said in a post on X.

To help alleviate the drought-related stress on the rural economy, the Karnataka government has sought to increase the number of working days under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) from 100 to 150, the Congress leader said.

Ramesh pointed out that there is a provision within the scheme to address such situations during periods of drought. However, he criticized the Modi government for not only neglecting to approve the extension of the scheme but also for failing to release Rs 1600 crore earmarked for the payment of wages to individuals working under MGNREGS.

He questioned, "When will the Modi government fulfill its obligation to pay the MGNREGS workers in Karnataka?" Additionally, he highlighted the obstacles faced by the Karnataka government's initiatives, such as providing an additional 5 kgs of rice to impoverished families through the Anna Bhagya Scheme since assuming office in 2023, attributing these disruptions to the actions of the Modi government.